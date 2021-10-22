Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 2.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of Shopify worth $508,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 40.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded down $59.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,437.21. 31,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,458.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,368.36. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.