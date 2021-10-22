Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $30.83. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,874. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

