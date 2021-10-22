Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 125.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.5%.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.38. 77,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

