Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Atkore by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Atkore by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $89.90 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

