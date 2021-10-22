Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,022,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,621,000 after buying an additional 93,623 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,187,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,465.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,700,000 after buying an additional 1,527,726 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $132.52 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

