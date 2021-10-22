Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

