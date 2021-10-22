Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 249,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 497,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

