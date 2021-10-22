Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 625 ($8.17). Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 599 ($7.83).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 623.50 ($8.15) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 621.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 616.21. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

