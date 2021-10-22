SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.60

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and traded as low as $30.27. SGS shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 21,770 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Oddo Bhf raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

