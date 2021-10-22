SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.42 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

