SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $96.34 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.44.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

