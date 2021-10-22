SG Americas Securities LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.