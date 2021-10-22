Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $380.39

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$380.39 and traded as high as C$390.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$390.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$380.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$367.67. The stock has a market cap of C$985.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$60.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.58 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

