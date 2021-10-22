Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $88,453.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00071057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010801 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006018 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003391 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

