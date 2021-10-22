SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research firms recently commented on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,512. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.