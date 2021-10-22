SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 163,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $7,610,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

NYSE SEAS opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $62.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

