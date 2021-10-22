Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OI. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in O-I Glass by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 560.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

