Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,635. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.09.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

