ScPrime Price Down 29.4% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $9.77 million and $30,237.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00072072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002500 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,274,009 coins and its circulating supply is 38,590,398 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

