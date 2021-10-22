Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $49.28 on Friday. Schroders has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

