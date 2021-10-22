Schroders (LON:SDR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,890 ($50.82) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,704.17 ($48.40).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,538 ($46.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,678.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,614.69. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

