Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

