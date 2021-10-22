Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLAF. HSBC lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler stock remained flat at $$279.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $258.70 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.79.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.