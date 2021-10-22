Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.