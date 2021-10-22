SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $384.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBAC. Truist boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $364.44.

SBAC stock opened at $340.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.83. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 141.73 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

