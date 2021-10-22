Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11).

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $174.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 202,857 shares of company stock worth $1,006,052. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.