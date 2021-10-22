Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

