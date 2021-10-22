Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.36

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.36 ($33.36) and traded as high as €29.42 ($34.61). Salzgitter shares last traded at €28.72 ($33.79), with a volume of 226,101 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.36.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

