Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.