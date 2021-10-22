Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $999,950.40 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. bought 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. bought 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. bought 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

SAFE stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Safehold by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

