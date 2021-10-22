RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

