Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,812.40

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,812.40 ($23.68) and last traded at GBX 1,809.80 ($23.65), with a volume of 1426667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,798.80 ($23.50).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDSB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.70. The stock has a market cap of £137.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

