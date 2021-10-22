Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$708,900.51 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,294.76.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97.

On Monday, August 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$133.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,694. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$129.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$125.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2031414 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.56.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

