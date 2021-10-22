SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $780.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $743.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.89.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $40.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $746.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,045. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $707.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

