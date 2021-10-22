Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$179.18.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at C$92.74 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$78.36 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$175.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.