Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $654.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.90. Romeo Power has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Romeo Power will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 88,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 942.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

