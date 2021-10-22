Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 415 by Jefferies Financial Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 415 price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

