Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

