Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $114.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,877. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

