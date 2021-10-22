Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 38,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,067. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.