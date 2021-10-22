Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. 11,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

