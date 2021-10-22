Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.73. 3,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,131. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

