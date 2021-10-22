Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $81.08. 67,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

