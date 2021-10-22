Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 7,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

