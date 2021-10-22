ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $531.25 on Thursday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $346.00 and a 1-year high of $531.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.90.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

