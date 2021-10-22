Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Robert Half International stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.66. The stock had a trading volume of 630,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,423. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

