Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
Robert Half International stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.66. The stock had a trading volume of 630,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,423. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.38.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
