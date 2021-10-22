Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Robert Half International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. 14,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,423. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

