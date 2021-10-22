RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

RLI stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RLI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RLI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in RLI by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 82,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

