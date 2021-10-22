RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

REI.UN stock opened at C$22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.18. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.03 and a one year high of C$23.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.74.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

