Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.